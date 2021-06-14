'7 Little Johnstons' Star Amber Suffers Cancer Scare in Emotional Sneak Peek

✖

Trent Johnston worries that wife Amber isn't taking good care of herself amid a skin cancer scare. The 7 Little Johnstons couple debates the plan for her treatment in an exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the TLC show when Trent questions Amber about a follow-up appointment with the dermatologist that hasn't been scheduled yet.

"I have been going to the dermatologist for over a year now," Amber explains to the camera, saying that after she made the initial appointment, the doctor had to remove a spot on her back. When the tests came back, the spot was determined to be "not full-blown melanoma" but also "not benign." Seeing the "late cells" in the biopsy, the dermatologist asked to see Amber back to track any changes to her skin, especially with a second spot that could be problematic.

Amber tells Trent she will probably have the second spot removed purely because it "bothers" him, to which he clarifies, "It don't bother me out of looks, it bothers me out of I see it changing. ...If it stayed like that for 10 years, not an issue. But when I seen it last year and then I seen it six months ago and I see it now, it changes." He explains to the camera that the second spot on Amber's back has "gotten bigger" lately, which concerns him especially in light of her recent malignant spot removal.

"How many visits should you have gone back since the first removal?" Trent questions Amber, who replies, "One more. So I've gone twice, so three total I'm, my third." Trent then asks, "How late are you on your third one? Four months?" at which point Amber admits she has indeed been putting off scheduling it due to her work schedule.

"Amber is definitely a hard-working woman," Trent tells the camera. "She doesn't like making time for herself. Some of this also may be just the matter of fear — going to the doctor and getting bad news." Amber knows how serious her health problems can be: "There's definitely worry in the back of my mind. Skin cancer is something that doesn't just go away or get better on its own. I know that I am at higher risk," she says.

Trent simply wants his wife to prioritize her own health after going through so much together as a family. "Amber and I have never faced cancer before, but then there's families out there that have never faced brain surgery," he shares. "There are parents out there that have never faced their daughter laid up in the hospital bed for six to 12 weeks with a torn spinal cord."

"We've been down some rough roads," he continues. "And I think that's kind of ... what helps prepare us and what puts on our fighting gear to get prepared for a challenge that we have with Amber, a cancer challenge." 7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.