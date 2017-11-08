6 Times Reality TV Personalities Celebrated Fall the Right Way

With changing leaves, cooling temperatures and the prevalence of everything pumpkin spice heralding the changing of seasons, some reality TV celebs are taking time to ring in autumn right.

Whether it be on a haunted hayride or in a pumpkin patch, cast members in every show from Teen Mom 2 to Dancing With the Stars seem to be getting in on the fall fun.

Eric & Jessie personality Jessie James Decker is celebrating the season with a sassy shirt (and a little sponsored content.)

The country star posted a pic of her posing on her front steps at the beginning of the month, surrounded by pumpkins and wearing a cheeky “baddest witch on the block” shirt to cover up her growing baby bump.

Audrey Roloff

Having a family connection to a massive pumpkin patch definitely helps when it comes to getting in the fall mood.

For Little People, Big World cast member Audrey Roloff, that has meant spending much of October at the Roloff Family Farm.

The new mother has been posting pictures and videos on Instagram all month showing some of the behind the scenes happenings at her family’s farm.

In the caption of a romantic picture of Roloff and husband Jeremy embracing in a pumpkin patch, the red head espoused her love for October.

“October 1st!!! You know what that means…Pumpkin Season at Roloff Farms is officially here!” she wrote. “Honestly, there is no place more beautiful than the farm in early fall. It’s a masterpiece of Pacific Northwest glory. As Anne of Green Gables puts it, ‘I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.’ Who’s coming out to @rolofffarms this October?!”

Sometimes little Ember Jean even makes an appearance!

Jenelle Evans

Fall can also be a great time for a seasonal #tbt, as Teen Mom 2 cast member Jenelle Evans clearly knows well.

She recently posted a picture of herself a year ago, hugely pregnant with her first daughter Ensley and clad in flannel while now-husband David Eason recreates her maternal pose with a pumpkin.

“1 year ago today!” she gushed in the caption. “Can’t wait to be home to our little pumpkin. #TimeFlies #FamilyFirst.”

She and Eason were recently traveling to Los Angeles while filming the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, which turned out to be super dramatic, so the sweet post was likely a reminder of what she had waiting for her at home.

Drew Scott

Property Brothers cast member Drew Scott has always been known for his goofy sense of humor, so it’s no surprise that he carried this wackiness over to his Halloween traditions.

The Dancing With the Star competitor posted a picture of himself and fiancee Linda Phan at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood, California this weekend. In the picture, while his lovely lady is smiling nicely for the camera, Scott is shown doing a (hopefully) fake scream.

“@horrornights at @unistudios is terrifying! Thank goodness I had @_lindaphan with me to keep me safe!” he captioned the pic.

There’s a lot to be scared of this week, as Scott enters into another week of tough competition on Dancing With the Stars Monday evening. Here’s to hoping he can keep his composure when it counts.

Amber Portwood

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood has been living it up this October, attending both a pumpkin patch and haunted house with her 8-year-old daughter Leah.

The 27-year-old posted a number of pictures throughout the week of Leah hanging out with her cousins at the pumpkin patch.

“It’s pumpkin patch time!! Leah and her little cuzo with @krystal_ziom sending love everyone.”

The two also took in the scarier side of the season, attending the Indiana Fear Farm haunted house, where Leah, dressed as Harley Quinn, looked thrilled and scared to be posing next to her “favorite” character at the attraction.

We can’t wait to see what everyone has planned for the winter holiday season!