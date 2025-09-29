4 ‘Big Brother’ Legends Return in Big Finale Reveal

The Big Brother Mastermind has been unmasked.

After terrorizing the houseguests throughout Season 27, the masked BB Mastermind was revealed to be not one, but three iconic Big Brother alums during Sunday’s finale— but it was another legendary player who took the fall.

The houseguests were shocked in part two of the three-part final Head of Household competition Sunday night when the Mastermind was apprehended by Big Brother police and revealed to be none other than Season 2 winner Dr. Will Kirby.

While Dr. Will insisted he had been framed and that the video of him confessing to the Mastermind’s mischief was AI, it was only later in the finale that fans learned that he was, in fact, innocent.

Adding yet another twist to a twist-filled season, Big Brother would go on to reveal that the Mastermind was not just one iconic alum, but three. One by one, Season 10 and 11 alum Jessie Godderz, Season 16 alum Frankie Grande, and Season 8 alum Eric Stein all unmasked themselves as the Mastermind, revealing that they were inspired to throw a wrench in the game this summer after being taken out by twists in their own respective seasons.

The trio revealed that there had been hints to their true identity scattered around the season, all of which the houseguests failed to notice.

With the Mastermind(s) out of the game, Ashley Hollis was free to be voted the winner of Big Brother 27, being awarded the $750,000 grand prize in a 6-1 vote over her fellow houseguest, Vince Panaro.

Ashley’s social game ended up convincing the jury that she was the rightful winner as the attorney made the tough call to cut Morgan Pope at the Final Three to take Vince with her to the end. There, the jury took issue with Vince’s poor jury management and disloyal gameplay, with Morgan casting the only vote for him to win in the end.

Vince still walked away with $75,000 for coming in second place, and Keanu Soto was awarded $50,000 for winning the fan vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest.