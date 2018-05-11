3 ‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Members Threaten to Leave the Show

In the preview for upcoming episodes of Teen Mom 2, three cast members threaten to leave the long-running MTV reality show.

The tease, released by PEOPLE, jams as much drama as possible into 60 seconds, and culminates with Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska and Leah Messer confronting executive producer Morgan J. Freeman.

“So, what do we do about Jenelle [Evans] and Briana [DeJesus]?” Lowry asks Freeman, while Messer and Houska remain silent. “So that we don’t feel like we have to walk away from the show.”

MTV also included previews of feuds between Lowry and Briana DeJesus, as the two clash over their relationships with Javi Marroquin. After Lowry and Marroquin ended their marriage, DeJesus started dating Marroquin, although they have already broken up following filming of the new season.

DeJesus says Lowry is “salty that Javi is moving on,” but Lowry insists she does not care.

“I don’t give a s— that he moves on!” Lowry is seen yelling during the filming of the reunion special.

“Don’t be disrespectful. I’ll smack the s— out of you,” DeJesus snaps back while carrying daughter Nova.

The new season of Teen Mom 2 started on Monday, with Lowry and DeJesus’ feud at the center. DeJesus and Marroquin tried denying they were in a relationship, but there were plenty of hints of a relationship that was more than platonic. They even stayed in the same hotel suite during a trip to Florida.

“We’re just having fun,” Marroquin said, adding that Lowry “minds everything, but I don’t care. [He and DeJesus] aren’t doing anything.”

Messer saw how close the two were getting, which made her “feel super uncomfortable,” adding, “I just don’t want [Lowry] to feel betrayed. I just think it’s Girl Code kind of.”

Lowry and DeJesus’ feud spilled over into epic social media rants, as DeJesus and Marroquin confirmed in October 2017 they were romantically involved. They split in January, citing their different priorities and living in different states.

As for Evans, she has been in trouble with Teen Mom 2 since her husband, David Eason, was fired for homophobic language and his comments on the Parkland, Florida shooting. She was also in a road rage incident late last month, in which she allegedly pulled a gun.

“We have a reunion next month. I don’t know what the hell is going to happen,” Lowry said on her podcast Coffee Convos recently. “I don’t know if they’re going to have to separate us. I don’t know how Leah and I can sit in the same room as Jenelle. At this point it’s not drama between the cast mates. You’re talking about our children. At that point, Leah and I probably want to throw hands. But it’s not worth it. Just keep her away from us.”

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.