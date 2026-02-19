2 Netflix Reality Show Couples Just Broke Up

The Selling Sunset cast is getting a double dose of heartbreak this week as both Jason Oppenheim and Emma Hernan have reportedly called things off with their partners.

Oppenheim confirmed on Sunday that he and girlfriend Jessica Vargas had split less than a year after taking their romance public in April 2025.

“We’re no longer boyfriend and girlfriend… but still love each other and still best friends,” Oppenheim wrote on his Instagram Story alongside a black-and-white shot of himself with Vargas, which she then reposted and added, “Love you J& may this type of friendship find us all.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Jason Oppenheim and jessica vargas arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios "The Accountant 2" at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

The exes appear to be on good terms, as they both attended a mutual friend’s wedding in Hawaii together over the weekend. “Jason and I have a lot of love for each other, and that’s not going anywhere,” Vargas said in a statement to PEOPLE. “The best outcome for us is staying close and remaining in each other’s lives as best friends,” adding, “He’s truly a gem of a human with the biggest heart, and I’m grateful for him.”

In December, Oppenheim told Selling the OC star Alex Hall on her Pretty Dirty podcast that he intended to marry Vargas, saying at the time, “That’s the plan. Girls get so emotional over that. It’s so funny, I’ve never had a guy get emotional over that topic.”

Hernan is also coming off a split, with TMZ reporting Tuesday that she and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Blake Davis, had split for good after two years together.

Sources told the outlet that the couple’s breakup happened after a blowout fight at Davis’ home in early February, with tensions boiling over and unresolved issues reemerging. The argument reportedly caused Hernan to cut her trip short and hop on a jet to return home.

The sources say that Hernan tried to make things work with Davis, but that the relationship, which fans saw strain her relationship with former best friend Chrishell Stause on Selling Sunset, had gotten too toxic. Hernan has reportedly been telling her friends the breakup is final and has not responded to Davis’ efforts to reach out via text.

Ahead of the October 2025 premiere of Season 9 of Selling Sunset, Stause accused Davis of using a racial slur and mocking pronouns — allegations that Hernan denied on the show.

“There have been multiple times where I haven’t spoken to him for two to three months at a time — like, completely ghost. At that moment, I feel like I will never speak to him again and then they will be able to see that I am with him. There’s a bond there,” Hernan told her castmates during a November 2025 episode while defending her relationship with Davis. “I am not saying he is the person I am going to marry. But I have had three boyfriends and he is the third.”