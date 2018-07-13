’16 and Pregnant’ Alum Kayla Jordan Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Kayla Jordan, a former star on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, welcomed her third baby, Odin, earlier this week.

On Sunday, Jordan and her husband, Dakota Jones, announced his birth with an adorable Instagram photo showing Jones cradling their new bundle of joy.

“I have never seen anyone so in love with someone,” Jordan wrote in the caption, alongside a blue heart emoji, a heart-eyes emoji and a crying emoji.

Jordan, who lives in Alabama, also shared a photo of her mother holding Odin. “Nana says she doesn’t like this picture, but I love it,” Jordan wrote.

A few of Jordan’s fans offered their congratulations on Odin’s birth. “Can’t wait to see pics of sweet Odin. Congrats,” one fan wrote.

According to InTouch Weekly, the happy couple announced their pregnancy in April, when Jordan shared a sonogram image. By then, the couple had already chosen a name, Odin Lute Jones.

Odin is Jordan’s third child with a third different man. In 2010, she welcomed Rylan with her then-fiance, J.R. David. Shealso has Bryce, 2, with Zach Bedwell, who she was also engaged to.

After her appearance on 16 and Pregnant, Jordan went back to her private life and did not appear on any of the series’ spin-offs. Still, she has a sizeable following online, with 7,580 followers on Instagram. She also has 3,174 followers on Twitter. On June 18, she told fans she celebrated one year since she last smoked a cigarette.

One year ago today I quit smoking. 🤗 — Kayla Jones (@Kla_Jordan13) June 18, 2018

Jordan appeared on season two of 16 and Pregnant, the same season that introduced viewers to future Teen Mom 2 stars Briana DeJesus, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Jordan is now one of 18 mothers featured on 16 and Pregnant who have at least three children or are expecting their third child. Others with three children include Lowry, Messer, Maci Bookout and Mackenzie McKee.

The original 16 and Pregnant series ran through 2014 and launched the successful Teen Mom and Teen Mom 2 spin-offs. There was also a short-lived third Teen Mom series. Earlier this year, MTV launched another spin-off, Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant, which follows five new teenagers. It was reportedly renewed for a second season, according to The Ashley.

Jordan is also the latest former 16 and Pregnant star to welcome another baby. In May, Amber Portwood, who is now on Teen Mom OG, welcomed her second baby, James. He is her first baby with boyfriend Andrew Glennon.