'1,000-Lb. Sisters' Star Amy Slaton's Husband Files for Divorce

It's over for 1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton and her husband, Michael Halterman, just months after welcoming their second child. Halterman, 40, filed for divorce from Slaton, 35, on March 13 in Kentucky, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, after weeks of speculation from fans about the status of their relationship.

Slaton has not commented publicly on the split at this time, but a report from the U.S. Sun earlier this month alleged that she had moved in with sister Tammy after the TLC personality's return from rehab. An insider told the media outlet, "Amy says Michael is lazy and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids. They've been having trouble since last year."

Slaton and Halterman, who met in high school, married in 2019 after dating for several years before tying the knot. In the 2020 premiere episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, Slaton gushed of her beloved, "My husband Michael, he means the world to me. Me and Michael are newlyweds but we've been together four years now. I can tell him anything and everything. And Michael's really supportive of me helping Tammy."

The reality personalities are parents to two children – son Gage, who was born in November 2020, and son Glenn, who was born in July 2022. After the birth of their second child together, Slaton couldn't help but gush as she issued a statement to TODAY. "The wait is finally over... Michael and I are happy to announce the birth of our son, Glenn Allen Halterman. The delivery was a huge success and now I have both of my miracle boys; our family is complete!"

Slaton also opened up about the birth of her firstborn son on 1000-Lb Sisters, explaining how special it was for her to watch his life milestones play out on TV. "Looking at Gage, I just see his whole future basically, as he's going off to college," she said during Season 2 of the TLC show. "It's emotional. You can't really talk about [it] because you just love him so much you don't have words to explain how much you love him." She added, "Holding Gage for the first time felt surreal. My heart just melted. He was so perfect. His little fingers, his toes. I made this little ball of joy!"