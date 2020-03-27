'Dancing With the Stars' Alum James Van Der Beek Posts Adorable Family Photo of 'Christmas Pajamas' Phase of Coronavirus Social Distancing

✖

Former Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly have their hands full while quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic. The couple and their five children are now at the "wearing Christmas pajamas" phase, according to his latest Instagram post. Van Der Beek also gave a movie recommendation, letting everyone know they should check out Disney-Pixar's Onward.

"Have officially entered the Wear-Christmas-Pajamas-And-Project-Movies-On-The-Dining-Room-Wall phase of the [Quarantine]," the Dancing With The Stars contestant wrote. "[Stay Home] and stream [Onward] btw... either I've gone stir crazy or it's my new favorite [Pixar] movie. Or perhaps both. Either way, [two thumbs up]."

Van Der Beek also tagged the film's two main stars, Chris Pratt and Tom Holland. The movie is set in a mythical world where elf Ian (Holland) and his brother Barley (Pratt), who long to connect with their deceased father. Onward was released to theaters on March 6 and earned positive reviews, but will become the lowest-grossing Pixar movie due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just two weeks after the film's theatrical release, Disney released it digitally on March 20. It will be available to stream on Disney+ on April 3 in the U.S.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) on Mar 25, 2020 at 11:16pm PDT

As for Van Der Beek, he has been keeping fans up to date on his life in quarantine with Kimberley and their childre, Olivia, 9; Joshua, 7; Annabel Leah, 5; Emilia, 4; and Gwnedolyn, 21 months.

"Take care of each other out there... whether that means staying put, or reaching out digitally to those who could use some company, or sharing what you’ve got, or taking only what you need," Van Der Beek wrote on March 17. "We're all in this together."

The Van Der Beeks also had to celebrate two big birthdays while in quarantine. On March 22, Kimberly celebrated her birthday, then Emilia turned 4 a day later.

"Happy birthday to my Queen Goddess," Van Der Beek wrote of Kimberly. "Anybody who knows her knows how lucky I am to be married to [Kimberly]. Her wisdom, heart, vulnerability and magic are things she shares with the world, along with her wicked sense of humor, fire, and her own special brand of magic. But what people don’t see is just how hard she works. How determined she is to grow, and how unwilling she is to accept less than the fullest, truest, most transformative reality out of any person, place or situation she comes across."

"She is perhaps the most authentic person I know," Van Der Beek wrote. "I love you babe, and I am in awe of you. You are truly a gift to this planet, and I could not be happier to be holed up with you and all the little babies we made, on your birthday. Here’s to a year of health, love, happiness and manifestation!"

Van Der Beek was last seen in the Sundance Film Festival movie Bad Hair and competed in Dancing With The Stars last fall.

Photo credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images