'90 Day Fiance' Star Jorge Nava Reveals Dramatic Weight Loss Ahead of Prison Release

Jorge Nava is emerging from prison looking like a totally different person as the 90 Day Fiancé star reveals he's lost a whopping 128 lbs. during his 2.5-year sentence on drug charges. Opening up about his weight loss to TMZ, Nava revealed he is down to 190 lbs. from his pre-prison weight of 318 lbs., which has led to a seriously dramatic new mugshot.

The former TLC personality told TMZ that he lost the weight using mixed regular cardio and intermittent fasting while in prison, but once he is released in May, he is looking to put on muscle to fill out his frame. Nava will be leaving prison single after all, revealing that he plans on officially seeking a divorce from wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko when he is released after claiming she abandoned him to move on with new boyfriend Leo Assaf.

Nava was convicted on drug charges in February 2018 after Arizona police found him with 293 lbs. of marijuana in the trunk of his car, and is currently scheduled to be released in May. Nava, who had previously been found guilty of drug trafficking for a similar offense, was arrested this time around after being pulled over at a traffic stop and searched by police.

"With the charges against me, I was looking at around 24 years or something like that... some ridiculous number," the reality star told TMZ at the time of his sentencing. "Luckily my lawyer was able to work out a plea agreement and I got the charges dropped and I ended up pleading to a class 4 felony in Arizona."

Nava has been an outspoken critic of his sentencing, saying he was simply transporting a product that is legal in a number of other states., albeit not at the volume he was transporting.

"I feel like it's really harsh of a penalty for the crime being... just because it's marijuana-related and right now it's going legal in a lot of states, it's actually medically legal in Arizona," he told the outlet.

Photo credit: TLC