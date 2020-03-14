'The Bachelor' Star Peter Weber Takes to Instagram for Denial of Family Drama With Mother Barb Weber

As many viewers saw on The Bachelor finale, the Weber family seemed to be divided after Peter Weber and one of his final 2 suitors, Madison Prewett, reunited. The couple's reunion even led to a large dose of awkwardness when Peter's mother, Barb Weber, said that the two would have to "fail to succeed" in their relationship. But, despite being engaged in a tense situation during The Bachelor finale, it appears that there's no lingering drama amongst the Weber family.

According to PEOPLE, Peter has addressed rumors that there's been a rift in his family following the dramatic finale. On his Instagram Story, the Bachelor could be seen addressing a headline that read, “Peter Weber’s Relationship with Mom Barb ‘Has Been Strained’ Since Bachelor Finale.” After he read the headline out loud, he panned the camera over to one of his family dogs and jokingly asked him, “Any comments on that one?”

Peter then panned to where his mother was sitting and she responded to the article's claim by telling her son, "I love you." One of the family's dogs then started to cough, with the reality TV star joking that they're coughing because of "fake news."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bachelornation.Scoop (@bachelornation.scoop) on Mar 13, 2020 at 12:03pm PDT

“Fake news, that’s what he’s saying. That’s what he’s coughing at, fake news," the lead continued to joke, putting an end to any rumors about the Weber family.

Originally, Peter and his family appeared to clash over their differing feelings regarding one of the contestants on his season, Madison. During the After the Finale Rose special, Peter even defended the pair's relationship after Barb expressed that she didn't feel as though their relationship was meant to last.

"I am telling you that I love Madison and that should be enough," he told his mother during ATFR.

"I don't feel like it's right to sit here and rehash all the things in the past. Honestly, this is about me and Peter, our journey, just he and I should be talking about it," Madison, in turn, also said in defense of their relationship.

Alas, only a couple of days after the Tuesday night finale, Peter and Madison announced that they had mutually decided to part ways.

"Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further," Peter revealed on his Instagram. "Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us."