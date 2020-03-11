'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Reunites With Tyler Cameron After His Mom's Death

Hannah Brown is coming alongside ex Tyler Cameron as The Bachelorette alum mourns the sudden loss of mom Andrea Hermann Cameron, who died on March 2 from a brain aneurysm. Cameron, who was the runner-up on Brown's 2019 season, was spotted being friendly with Brown at a celebration of life for his mom Saturday at Miller's Ale House in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, according to Us Weekly.

"Hannah and Tyler looked like friends more than anything else," an eyewitness told the outlet. "They weren't showing any PDA."

The insider added: "Everyone, including Tyler, looked as though they were very happy and excited to see her there. Tyler and other guests' moods were as cheerful as they could be while celebrating Andrea's life."

While Brown was in Florida, Bachelor Nation spotted them visiting a local high school on Monday, where Cameron played a game of kickball with students.

Cameron's whole family has been devastated by the sudden death of Andrea, including the reality star's brothers, Ryan and Austin.

"Today heaven gained an angel," Tyler wrote on March 2 alongside an Instagram picture of the three holding their mom's hand in the hospital. "We will love and miss our mother dearly. She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on. While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private. Thank you for all of your love and support."

Cameron is now honoring his mother's life with a foundation dedicated to her legacy of giving, having been a longtime community volunteer.

"In the wake of this tragic event, we feel compelled to honor our mother," the foundation's GoFundMe reads. "We are developing a charitable foundation so that she can continue to impact others as she has always done; we feel this is the best way to continue her legacy of giving."

"In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the GoFundMe account so we can begin our quest of serving others like she had her entire life," they continued. "Thank you for all of the support and love the community has poured down on us. We are forever grateful."

Photo credit: ABC/Mark Bourdillon