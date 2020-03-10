How 'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Got Ripped in Prison

It's been some time since Jersey Shore star Mike The Situation Sorrentino was released from prison. Now, in a discussion with his MTV friends and castmates, Pauly D, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Vinny Guadagnino, Sorrentino has described what life was like when he spent eight months in prison.

During their discussion, Sorrentino opened up about how he went from "big daddy" to "buff daddy" during his time behind bars.

"In the beginning, I was really out of shape, so I really just started by walking," he explained. "I worked out like three times a day and then, as the months progressed, I got in better shape and started working a little bit more efficiently and then I was doing two a days. I pretty much did two a days non-stop for the last four months."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jersey Shore (@jerseyshore) on Mar 9, 2020 at 3:01pm PDT

As he went on to describe, the food in prison was a far cry from the grub that he's used to.

"In prison, food is very hard to come by," the reality star said. "Someone needs to like you in order to give you good food or extra food, especially fresh vegetables is like impossible to get in there."

Despite having to navigate a difficult situation, Sorrentino is adamant that his time in prison helped him become a "better" person, not a "bitter" one.

"For me, I was able to early on face my demons and come out better," he told his Jersey Shore Family Vacation co-stars. "The mindset was just that I needed to handle this like a man, hold my head high, handle it with grace and class."

"Every day I'd wake up, I pretty much would say this particular sentence to myself, I'd say, 'You've been assigned this mountain to show others it can be moved,'" Sorrentino continued. "I was really just trying to survive, to be honest with you, and become better, not bitter."

Sorrentino previously spent eight months in prison for tax evasion in 2019. The reality star will also have to undergo two years of supervised release and is required to do 500 hours of community service. Sorrentino previously paid a $100,000 fine and $123,000 in restitution after he pled guilty to the charges and was sentenced in October of 2018.

The Jersey Shore star was released from prison in September 2019 after completing his sentence. Upon his release, Sorrentino released a statement to E! News about the big moment.

"We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life," Sorrentino said in a statement. "Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort. We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can't wait to show the world ours."