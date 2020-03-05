Kylie Jenner Sports Vibrant Pink Wig in New Photos

Kylie Jenner had a night out on the town Wednesday night with friends Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel, and debuted a new hairdo. The make-up mogul showed off a new pink hair color at The Nice Guy bar in Los Angeles. Jenner and Karanikolaou were celebrating their return from a recent Bahamas trip.

The 22-year-old Jenner shared several clips from their night out on her Instagram Story. Karanikolaou also posted an image showing off Jenner's hot pink hair, adding "my gf lookin sexy tonight."

The new look came after Jenner and her friends returned from the Bahamas, where they posed for new fashion shoots. One picture with older sister Kendall Jenner drew particular attention, since it showed off Jenner's toes. This set off a chain of speculation from Instagram to Twitter, where fans wondered why her middle toe was shorter than her other toes.

The controversy inspired Jenner to respond with an Instagram Story video, in which she explained she injured her toe while in middle school.

"Everyone wants to come for my f—ing toes," Jenner explained, after she shared a zoomed-in photo of her foot. "By the way I have cute ass feet and I broke this middle toe in middle school and there's nothing you can do for a broken toe so I just had to heal how it wanted to heal. So when I flex this up, this little guy is just out of place."

(Photo: Anastasia Karanikolaou/@stassiebaby)

"This is a weird a— video," she joked, before showing a zoomed in photo of Kendall's foot. She wondered why fans were not concerned about Kendall's long toes.

"I'm sorry but wuttttt," Jenner wrote of Kendall's feet.

Jenner's most recent photos from the trip show her and Karanikolaou wearing matching see-through Jacquemus dresses. It appears as though the two were wearing nothing underneath, as Jenner strategically placed her hands so the photos would not be taken off Instagram. The dresses have already sold out, but the Jacquemus sandals are still available for $653, reports Cosmopolitan.

Jenner brought her daughter Stormi Webster along for the vacation. She shared a photo of herself carrying her 2-year-old with the caption, "i hope she wants to match w me forever."

Jenner shares Stormi with rapper Travis Scott. The two are no longer a couple, but there have been constant rumors they are back together. Jenner has dropped several clues, but there has been no confirmation from either side.

Photo credit: Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Getty Images