Kylie Jenner Fires Back at Critics Over Comments About the Appearance of Her Toes
Kylie Jenner knows her toes might not look like most people's, and she explained the situation to fans on Instagram on Tuesday after a recent photo she posted sparked a few less-than-kind comments. Jenner had shared several bikini photos from her trip to the Bahamas and addressed the comments about her feet in a series of videos on her Instagram Story.
"Everyone wants to come for my f—ing toes," she said after posting a zoomed-in photo of her foot. "By the way I have cute ass feet and I broke this middle toe in middle school and there's nothing you can do for a broken toe so I just had to heal how it wanted to heal. So when I flex this up, this little guy is just out of place."
"This is a weird a— video," she joked.
Jenner had posed for the photos with sister Kendall Jenner, and made sure to poke a little fun at her big sister, sharing a Story zoomed in on Kendall's feet that read, "meanwhile!!!!!! [Kendall Jenner]!!!!!!" On another photo, she wrote, "I'm sorry but wuttttt."
The zoomed-in shots came from a slideshow of photos Kylie had posted of herself and Kendall posing on a set of steps wearing coordinating yellow, green and blue patterned swimsuits with ring details.
"DAY 1," Kylie captioned the post along with a green heart emoji.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder had previously posted a photo of herself and Kendall lounging in the sand, Kendall laying down in a green bikini and Kylie sitting up and looking back at the camera while wearing a one-piece with a low back.
"rise and f—ing shine," the 22-year-old wrote in reference to her recent viral meme.
Kylie's 2-year-old daughter Stormi accompanied the sisters on their tropical trip, and Kylie shared a sweet matching moment with her daughter when the two wore coordinating pink and white Dior ensembles.
"i hope she wants to match w me forever," Kylie captioned a photo of herself holding Stormi as they stood on the porch of a white house with blue shutters.
Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin