Khloe Kardashian Gets Trolled for Bizarre Bedazzled Febreze Ad

There is not much about Febreze that is sexy, but Khloe Kardashian took a swing at it in her latest Instagram partnership post. The result was just plain bizarre, as she posed with bedazzled bottles of the odor eliminator, wearing just a white shirt. Fans also thought it was beyond silly, especially since you cannot actually buy fashion Febreze at you local supermarket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 26, 2020 at 11:47am PST

"The best ever," Kadashian wrote between two heat emojis. "I've used [Febreze] Fabric on my bed for years. Try it out and let me know what you think? [Febreze Partner] forever!" The caption also included a link to the Febreze website so fans could buy Kardashian's "favorite scent."

The photos showed Kardashian striking sultry poses with the household supplies, along with a close-up shot of the bedazzled bottles on a shelf next to a photo of Kardashian with daughter True Thompson.

Fans found the photos hilarious, while others criticized her for promoting chemicals.

"I can't stop laughing at this ad," one fan wrote.

"I don't want to breathe these chemicals," another typed.

"Toxic filled chemical spray that's causing all types of health issues fit humans," one fan of organic products wrote. "Are you proud promoting such toxic spray. Do your research before you use these products!!! They are harmful to you and your children!"

"Those are so full of toxins and chemicals and absorb into your body," another chimed in. "Please do your research. And that fragrance is the worst part."

Over on Twitter, observers were even more vicious.

"This spon con Khloe Kardashian for febreze is sending me thru the roof ... it's so awful," one person tweeted. "The bedazzled bottles ... the pose with the bottles in the background? So deeply awful it's almost genius tbh."

"Losing my mind over the fact that Khloe Kardashian has a bedazzled febreze bottle," another wrote.

"Khloe Kardashian doing a sponsored post for [Febreze] is the most 2020 thing ever," another chimed in.

In a preview for the next episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kardashian told Laura Wasser she was committed to co-parenting with Tristan Thompson, Tue's father. She wants to make sue Tue does not feel thee is any animosity between he parents.

"True is one and, like, a month old so she doesn't really know what's happening, but to me, she does know and she feels energy," she said, reports Page Six. "I'm a big believer of that so I do everything in my power to not put any sort of heavy energy around her."

KUWTK returns on Mach 26 at 8 p.m. ET on E! Network.

Photo credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Abyss By Abby