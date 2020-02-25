'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Feeling 'so Blessed' and 'so Happy' Being Co-Parent With Ex David Eason

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans was in a good mood this past weekend, even as she continues working out her co-parenting plans with estranged husband David Eason. The former reality television star tweeted about being "so happy" and "so blessed" on Saturday. She also shared some advice she is now living by.

Evans first tweeted the hashtags "so blessed" and "so happy," alongside a smile face emoji with three hearts.

"The future is looking exceptionally bright lately," she wrote in a follow-up tweet, with a star emoji.

"Don't ever let an employer, family member, or toxic friends tell you that your worth is nothing," she later added. "Don't let them put you down. DONT lose focus. Eyes on the goal."

The weekend tweets came after Evans did a flurry of interviews this month to clear up rumors about her future since she announced plans to divorce Eason in October 2019. She specifically cleared the air on her relationship status with Eason, after photos of the two together in Nashville surfaced. They are not in a relationship now, but ae just trying to hash out co-parenting plans for their daughter, 2-year-old Ensley.

"David and I are not together as of now," Evans told Us Weekly. "We are coparenting and deciding what to do about our futures because we own a house together. We cannot sell the house until we get repairs from the housing company who built it."

"I still have my apartment in Tennessee and have been primarily residing there. We may be looking into coparenting counseling in the future," Evans continued. "A lot of people are making assumptions about stuff they don't know. Like I always say, unless you hear it from my mouth, don't believe it."

Although Evans put a positive face forward on social media this weekend, she admitted in an exclusive PopCultue.com interview that sometimes the negative comments "definitely" affect he.

"It's definitely difficult, and sometimes, it definitely gets to me," she said. "That's when you have to put down your phone, you have to step away."

"And you have to know when to do that, because it can get addicting, and you can be looking at it for hours," she continued. "And then all of a sudden, you notice ... you have such a bad attitude towards everyone that talks to you. And you're like, 'Go away, I'm mad at my phone. I'm not mad at you guys, I'm sorry.'"

MTV declined to include Evans in future Teen Mom 2 seasons after Eason shot and killed their dog in April 2019. However, Evans told PopCutlure.com she remains under contract with the network though April, and MTV is "iffy about if they really wanna let me go or not."

Photo credit: Getty Images