'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff's Girlfriend Caryn Chandler Hospitalized, Undergoes Surgery

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff's girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, was recently hospitalized and underwent surgery to remove a painful bone spur from her foot. Chandler revealed the news of her hospitalization on Instagram Wednesday night, sharing a photo of herself in a wheelchair with Roloff, who she has been dating since shortly after his divorce from Amy Roloff, at her side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caryn Chandler (@carynchandler1) on Feb 19, 2020 at 6:51pm PST

"Today... I said goodbye to the painful bone spur that had made its home on top of my foot for 2 long years," she wrote. "Huge thanks to Matt for being there to support me and help me recover."

Fans were quick to flood Chandler's post with messages of support and get well soon wishes.

"You're a trooper mama! We'll be running again in no time," her daughter, Brittany Chandler, wrote. "Who looks that great coming out of surgery?!"

"Here's to a speedy recovery," wrote one fan.

"Speedy recovery!" commented somebody else. "[By the way], you look great just coming out of surgery!"

"Sending healing prayers all the way from Newfoundland Canada," added another fan. "Hope you are feeling better real soon Caryn. Hopefully Matt will spoil you."

"Hope you get better soon," wished another person. "It is not fun to have to have any surgery but when it is done and over with it is so much better. Take care and take it easy. Prayers for a quick recovery."

According to a source who spoke to Radar Online, Chandler underwent surgery on Wednesday, Feb. 20, with Roloff staying by her side throughout her time in the hospital.

"He wouldn't leave her side," the source said. "He is so good to her and treats her with such kindness. She deserves that."

Although Roloff and Chandler have now been dating for years and have sparked one or two engagement rumors, they are in no rush to walk down the aisle just yet. Responding to rumors in December of 2019, Chandler told a fan that they are "just enjoying life" at the moment.

Meanwhile, Roloff's ex-wife and her long-time boyfriend, Chris Marek, have already taken the next step in their relationship, Amy having announced in September of last year that Marek had dropped to one knee and popped the question.

Little People, Big World returns to TLC on Tuesday, March 31 at 9 p.m. ET.