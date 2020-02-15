'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Designers Say Reboot Is the 'Warm Hug' People Need Right Now (Exclusive)

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is back, and with the HGTV reboot of the classic show come all the tears and heartwarming stories of the original. Ahead of the series' Sunday premiere, designers Breegan Jane and Carrie Locklyn, as well as carpenter Darren Keefe, opened up to PopCulture.com about why now feels like the perfect time to bring the show back to air.

Kicking off with the story of a woman who adopted three teens deemed "unadoptable" into her home, only to lose it with the death of her father, Keefe said the whole season tried to be a blessing for "hometown heroes."

Locklyn added, "That's the show in itself. That's the heart, that's the core in itself. ...That's what Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is about. So for us, that's always the center of what we’re concentrating on."

"It made you want to wake up and do better ad be better," the designer continued.

Jane said for her as a mother, having a show like this on the air feels like a blessing. "I'm grateful that somebody is telling these positive stories of overcoming struggle in such a big way."

Keefe chimed in, "There can be so much division right now that we're experiencing, and this show is that warm hug that everyone needs, and that people will look forward to sitting down with their family and watching."

Locklyn called bringing the show back to HGTV "a dream come true," saying it's something to show past and present generations that there's still "community spirit" in the world.

"I'm really excited to show the next generation we’re all here for each other to love and support one another," she said. "Design isn't here just to be pretty."

HGTV’s reboot of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition premieres Sunday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: HGTV