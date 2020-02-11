'Teen Mom' Kailyn Lowry Jokes About Having Fifth Child After Baby No. 4 Is Revealed as Another Boy

By Anna Rumer

Kailyn Lowry is four-for-four on boys, the pregnant Teen Mom 2 star revealed Monday, which she joked might prompt her to add a fifth to her family after giving birth to her unborn son. After confirming sons Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2, would be having a little brother come July, Lowry responded to a fan on Twitter who commiserated with the MTV star still not getting a baby girl.

"@KailLowry was really hoping this one would be a girl, looks like a baby #5 may have to happen as well??" the fan asked, adding a laughing crying emoji. Lowry responded off the cuff with her own laughter, adding that she might have to have a fifth child in order to start their own family basketball team.

Lowry's other followers were quick to support her in the news she was having another boy, with one writing, "I'm so thrilled for you! I may not know you but I see you're a great mother and friend!! I pray that you have a safe and healthy pregnancy."

"All that sickness you talked about I was SURE it was a girl," another added, as a third suggested, "You could adopt next to have a girl! I think it's cute all boys thought. You handle them so well."

Lowry first announced she was expecting a week ago, sharing a picture with her four boys and an ultrasound.

"We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" she captioned the photo. "I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!"

Monday, she told Us Weekly that the baby would be a boy.

0comments

"The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix," Lowry told Us Weekly after the reveal. "Thank you all so much for your continued support [and] well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition."

Photo credit: Nicholas Hunt / Staff, Getty

Start the Conversation

of