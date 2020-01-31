'Teen Mom' Alum Mackenzie McKee Reveals Mental Health, Depression Struggles Following Loss of Mother to Cancer

Teen Mom OG personality Mackenzie McKee is getting real about her struggles with depression and her mental health in the days following the death of mom Angie Douthit, who died in December 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Tuesday, the MTV star took to Twitter to reveal she was having troubles getting out of bed, asking why it was "still so hard" for her at this point.

She added just hours later that she was thinking of deactivating her Twitter due to the constant reminders of "the dumb s—" she went through in 2019, noting, "my mental health can't afford it."

No matter how much sleep I get, or how many days in a row I wake up the same time. It’s still so so hard. WHY CANT I WAKE UP IN THE MORNINGS. Does anyone have tips? — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) January 28, 2020

I don’t even know how I survived last year, and the hardest part is going to be reliving it and reading all about the dumb shit i went through. I’m thinking of deactivating my twitter during that time because my mental health can’t afford it — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) January 28, 2020

While many of her followers noted in the responses to her tweets that what she was describing sounded like a depressive episode, McKee came back two days later to acknowledge the struggle herself, writing simply that depression "sucks."

Depression sucks. — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) January 30, 2020

After her mother's passing, McKee took to Instagram with an emotional tribute.

"Momma [Angie Douthit] has crossed the finish line," McKee began. "She did not lose the battle, she [won]. She is healed and running in heaven in eternity. [I don't know] anyone who left earth with such an impact."

"Your entire life you never [wasted] a chance to let the world know God's love," she continued. "When we would try to brag on what an amazing person you are you would respond with 'it’s not me, it’s God.'"

McKee ended her message with a note to her mom, writing, "Momma, i did not deserve you. But you loved me so unconditionally. You were the glue that held me together. The one who always believed in me. Idk what I will do without you but I hope this goes by fast so I can hurry and come be with you."

"You passed a torch down to us and I will not fail you," she promised. "I will live for Christ and love like him like you always taught me. I will make you proud momma."

Photo credit: MTV