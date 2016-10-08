Zoobe Launches Hello Kitty iMessage App

Zoobe Message Entertainment has announced a partnership with Sanrio GmbH for multiple brands, starting with the multimedia juggernaut Hello Kitty.

Under the deal, Zoobe will create multiple digital products featuring the beloved brands both in 2D and 3D animation. To begin, the Berlin-based startup chose to launch the “Hello Kitty StoryGIF app” last week, first on iMessage, hitting the Top 10 list almost immediately.



Yesterday, the app also launched on Android. Millions of users can now select from over 50 animations and multiple upcoming themes to create and text unlimited customizable and socially shareable StoryGIFs featuring Hello Kitty and friends.

“Hello Kitty’s continued global allure to fans of all ages is astounding,” said Zoobe CEO Naz Amarchi-Cuevas. “These quick-text GIF stories are snack-sized treats that bring Hello Kitty to life in a whole new way. They connect the brand via emotion and humor through playful story-telling with the expressive animations.”



Zoobe’s next Sanrio StoryGIF apps are expected to feature Gudetama, Mr. Men & Little Miss and Chococat in the coming weeks. Each app will be followed by themed packs to further contribute to the story creation.



“This new StoryGif app by Zoobe is like nothing currently on the market,” said Egita Di Filippo, Head of Digital Content, EMEA for Sanrio. “We are excited to be on the forefront of a new digital movement with Zoobe, who is leading the way in the marketplace; bridging the messaging world, consumer products and entertainment. Our fans are already in love with the Hello Kitty StoryGIF app, and having as much fun as we did in the development of it, by spreading our company’s motto “Small Gift, Big Smile!” through animations in their messages.”

