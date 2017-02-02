Horrific Video Captures Zebra Mauling And Tossing Zookeeper Like A Ragdoll

Zebras are often a big attraction at zoos, as people are fascinated by the horse-like animals and their incredible coloration. People will spend hours staring and watching the docile creatures and wonder if they’re white with black stripes or black with white stripes. Sadly, a zebra recently proved that any animal, no matter how docile, still has the power to injure a human.

Warning: The following video contains graphic content of an animal attack.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The incident took place at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, which is the capital of China’s Guangdong Province. Shockingly, this event took place merely days after a man was mauled by a tiger at another animal facility in China while he tried climbing a wall in order to avoid paying entrance fees.

UP NEXT: After Eating Two Goats, This Python Ballooned Up To A Mammoth Size

In the video, you can see the zebra battering the employee with its front legs while other zookeepers attempt to deter the animal with long sticks. The zebra then grabs hold of the employee’s clothes with its teeth before dragging him several yards through bushes, displaying just how powerful the creatures can be.

Despite the intensity of the attack, the facility released a statement saying that the man only suffered minor injuries as a result of the ordeal. In order to prove that the injuries were only mild ones, the zoo plans on releasing a video statement featuring the employee himself to display that he’s already back to work after the ordeal.

Officials couldn’t determine what caused the animal to attack the zookeeper, but the event proves that the concept of “taming” an animal, no matter how docile, doesn’t always guarantee safety. Hopefully the animal itself doesn’t have to suffer and ramifications of the incident, especially considering the employee went back to work so quickly.

MORE NEWS: A Python Decided To Chow Down On A Wallaby On An Australian Golf Course / Watch A Highly Venomous Black-Banded Sea Snake Chows Down On A Moray Eel / Planet Earth II Captures Remarkable & Harrowing Iguana Vs. Snake Chase / Gator Jumps Into Vacationer’s Boat And It Was All Captured On Facebook Live / Jogger Forced To ‘Play Dead’ After Being Horribly Injured By A Kangaroo / Man Decides To Go Muhammed Ali On A Kangaroo / A Burmese Python Takes Down An Alligator / Girl Swims In Pool With Enormous Burmese Python

[H/T Express]