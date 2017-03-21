xXx: Return of Xander Cage Sets Its Home-Release Date

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.– Hailed as “a crazy, stunt-filled action spectacular” and “a shot of pure adrenaline”, xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGEx-plodes on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD and On Demand May 16, 2017 from Paramount Home Media Distribution.X-cited fans can be the first to get it two weeks early on Digital HD May 2.

When a group of lethal mercenaries steal a hi-tech weapon that poses a global threat, the world needs superspy Xander Cage (Vin Diesel).Recruited back into action, Xander leads a team of death-defying adrenaline junkies on a mission to kick some ass, save the day, and look dope while doing it.Packed with some of the most mind-blowing stunts ever caught on film, xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE features a powerhouse international cast including Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Deepika Padukone, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose (John Wick: Chapter 2), Tony Jaa (Furious 7), Nina Dobrev (TV’s “The Vampire Diaries”), and Samuel L. Jackson (Kong: Skull Island).

The xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combo Packs are loaded with over an hour of action-packed special features, including in-depthinterviews with the all-star cast, plus a behind-the-scenes look at the film’s incredible stunts, locations and much more.The film also boasts a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack* remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage Blu-ray Combo Pack

The xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE Blu-ray is presented in 1080p high definition with English Dolby Atmos (Dolby TrueHD compatible), French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, Portuguese 5.1 Dolby Digital and English Audio Description and English, English SDH, French, Spanish and Portuguese subtitles.The DVD in the combo pack is presented in widescreen enhanced for 16:9 TVs with English 5.1 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital and English Audio Description and English, French, Spanish and Portuguese subtitles.The combo pack includes access to a Digital HD copy of the film as well as the following:

Blu-ray

Feature film in high definition

Bonus Content:

oThird Time’s the Charm: Xander Returns

oRebels, Tyrants & Ghosts: The Cast

oOpening Pandora’s Box: On Location

oI Live for This Sh#t!: Stunts

oGag Reel

DVD

Feature film in standard definition

xXx: Return of Xander Cage 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack

Fans can enjoy the ultimate viewing experience with the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, which includes the Blu-ray detailed above, as well as an Ultra HD Disc presented in 4K Ultra HD with English Dolby Atmos (Dolby TrueHD compatible), French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, Portuguese 5.1 Dolby Digital and English Audio Description with English, English SDH, French, Spanish and Portuguese subtitles. The Combo Pack also includes access to a Digital HD copy of the film.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage Single-Disc DVD

The single-disc DVD is presented in widescreen enhanced for 16:9 TVs with English 5.1 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital and English Audio Description and English, French, Spanish and Portuguese subtitles.The disc includes the feature film in standard definition.

Paramount Pictures and Revolution Studios present an RK Films and One Race Films production, a D.J.Caruso film Vin Diesel “xXx: Return of Xander Cage.”Donnie Yen, Deepika Padukone, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev with Toni Collette and Samuel L. Jackson.Casting by Anne McCarthy and Kellie Roy.Music by Brian Tyler and Robert Lydecker.Costume designer Kimberly Tillman.Editors Jim Page, ACE and Vince Filippone.Production designer Jon Billington.Director of photography Russell Carpenter, ASC.Co-producer Marla Levine.Executive producers Vince Totino, Scott Hemming, Rick Kidney, Gloria Borders and Zack Roth.Produced by Joe Roth, p.g.a., Jeff Kirschenbaum, p.g.a., Vin Diesel, p.g.a. and Samantha Vincent, p.g.a.Based on characters created by Rich Wilkes.Written by F. Scott Frazier.Directed by D.J. Caruso.

[Embed id=53843]xXx: The Return of Xander Cage[/Embed]