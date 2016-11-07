Popculture

X Factor Judge Nicole Scherzinger Celebrates By Straddling Contestant

In a moment of jubilee, X Factor judge and Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger literally wrapped her […]

In a moment of jubilee, X Factor judge and Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger literally wrapped her legs around one of the contestants.

When contestant Matt Terry found out he was safe and had made it through to next week’s show, he grabbed Scherzinger and lifted her into the air. The X Factor judge briefly straddled Terry, wrapping her legs around his waist and clinging onto him.

Simon Cowell looked horrified.

The music mogul did a complete double take as the scene unfolded, his eyes widening in shock.

But Cowell wasn’t the only one who noticed the unusual display of affection. Twitter users were quick to chime in as well.

Do you think Scherzinger’s move was overboard, or was it just a harmless moment of celebration?

