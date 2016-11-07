X Factor Judge Nicole Scherzinger Celebrates By Straddling Contestant

In a moment of jubilee, X Factor judge and Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger literally wrapped her legs around one of the contestants.

When contestant Matt Terry found out he was safe and had made it through to next week’s show, he grabbed Scherzinger and lifted her into the air. The X Factor judge briefly straddled Terry, wrapping her legs around his waist and clinging onto him.

Simon Cowell looked horrified.

The music mogul did a complete double take as the scene unfolded, his eyes widening in shock.

But Cowell wasn’t the only one who noticed the unusual display of affection. Twitter users were quick to chime in as well.

Simon’s reaction to Matt and Nicole is just hilarious #XFactorResults #XFactor — Akua (@Maame2010Maame) November 6, 2016

Did Nicole really just wrap her legs around Matt! Simon’s face was a picture haha! #XFactor — Steph Garton (@gartonsteph37) November 6, 2016

Simon’s face then at Nicole’s reaction. I’d ship a Matt and Nicole romance after Chayne. #XFactor — Katy Forrester (@mirrorkaty) November 6, 2016

HE BASICALLY FREAKED OUT AND HUGGED NICOLE AND SIMON WAS LIKE “WTF ARE YOU DOING MAN” AND IM SMILING SO BIG #XFactor — Matt Terry Italy (@MattTerryIT) November 6, 2016

Do you think Scherzinger’s move was overboard, or was it just a harmless moment of celebration?

