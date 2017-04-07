Woman Kills Paraplegic Ex-Boyfriend By Stranding Him in the Woods

27-year-old Ruby Kate Coursey has been formally charged with “felony murder and neglect of a disabled adult,” which is also a felony, in connection with the death of her ex-boyfriend, 33-year-old Troymaine Johnson.

Reportedly, Coursey drove Johnson up to a camping area in Upson County, Georgia and dropped him off on a dirt road. Johnson, a paraplegic who got around with the use of a motorized wheelchair, couldn’t help himself and so when the temperatures dropped below freezing he died of hypothermia.

Sheriff Dan Kilgore, of the Upson County Sheriff Department, said, “He was totally immobile. … There was absolutely no way he’d be able to get out of there or call for help. That would have been a very painful way to meet your demise.”

He also said, “From a human perspective, it’s tragic and painful to see someone suffer like that. I can’t imagine how he must have felt.”

Authorities say that Coursey “showed up to her brother’s home and [said] she had left [Johnson] in the woods, that she’d done a bad thing.” Her brother and sister-in-law were the ones who called 911 to report her.

Additionally, at some point during the investigation, Coursey allegedly admitted that “she put Johnson out of her car and left him in the woods,” per the Upson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sharon Rumph, Johnson’s aunt, said of him, “It’s sad that he left here at such an early age, but I believe that God is too wise to make a mistake.”

His cousin Sade Owens also recalled how much he loved hip-hop, saying he “Just rapped whenever he got a chance. He could just see somebody and start rapping about them right off the top.”

According to Sheriff Kilgore, a motive for the crime remains unclear and Coursey remains reprimanded to the Upson County Jail.

She’s not yet been arraigned or entered a plea. It’s also unclear at this time if she has retained legal council.

