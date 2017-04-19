A Woman Was Caught On Camera Giving Mouth-To-Mouth To A Pigeon

Just when you thought you’ve seen it all. A woman was caught on camera attempting to save the life of a pigeon by giving it mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

The video was shared to Twitter on Tuesday by 19-year-old Glasgow School of Art student Charlotte. Since hitting the Internet, the video has been shared over 15,000 times and liked over 20,000 times.

The Twitter user captioned the short video: “Meanwhile in Glasgow… #pigeonCPR.”

In the 16 second clip, we see a dark haired woman in a grey and black striped jacket giving the bird mouth-to-mouth. She then presses its chest a few times, but it looks as if it is too late as the bird seems lifeless in her hand.

Unfortunately, the Twitter user followed the strange video up with another tweet that gave an update on the bird, which by the way is quite sad. She wrote, “Omg just seen the same pigeon being eaten by a seagull….”

Omg just seen the same pigeon being eaten by a seagull…. — Charlotte (@Charlismyname) April 18, 2017

There’s not really much else to say about the clip, is there?

It really leaves viewers with a lot more questions than answers. Like, who is this mysterious woman? Did she see the bird collapse and rush to its assistance? Does she try to rescue all animals she comes across?

Perhaps we will never know.

