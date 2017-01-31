Woman Buys Tomato Juice, Finds Quite Possibly The Worse Thing Ever Instead

An English woman bought a can of Tomato Juice from Aldi and discovered the most horrifying thing possible. 29-year-od Jade Smith found what appeared to be a fetus of some sort.

“It was awful,” the mother of two said. “I opened it and it didn’t feel right, so for some reason I decided to open the actual container.”

Smith wanted to make herself a Bloody Mary so she purchased tomato juice from ALDI. However, she quickly noticed there was something bizarre with this particular can of tomato juice.

“When I shook it, it felt like there was something hard in there,” Smith said. “A quarter of the juice had gone, I poured the rest of the juice out and it was like really thin squash.”

“When I got to the bottom I found this vile object. I looked at it and took it out because I could just not believe it.”

As you might imagine, Smith was utterly shocked by what she pulled out of the tomato juice can.

“When I looked at it further it looked like a fetus, like it’s got an eye and two little legs, it’s just awful,” she said.

Smith reached out to Aldi, but had an extremely difficult time getting a satisfactory response.

“Nobody had actually contacted me,” she said. “If it was just a small object I would not have minded but because it was such a big object – I had to ring around until I got an apology.”

At first, Aldi simply gave Smith the equivalent of a $12.58 voucher.

“It’s been shocking customer service.”

Smith brought the “fetus” to the store where it was frozen until eventually collected by a courier on January 11 to be tested.

An Aldi spokesperson responded with this statement: “We are very sorry to hear about Ms. Smith’s experience with this product. Following Ms. Smith’s complaint, we conducted a full investigation, which identifed the object as mould, possibly caused by a breach in the packaging that allowed air to enter.”

How would you react if you opened this can of tomato juice and thought you found a fetus?

