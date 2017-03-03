42-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Allegedly Having Sex With Three High School Football Players

Mary Frances Fletcher has reportedly been arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting three high school students.

Fletcher is accused of unlawful sexual intercourse and knowingly dissuading a witness or victim of a crime, the sheriff’s office said. The sexual assault case started last September when the Mount Shasta Police Department received a complaint.

Investigators discovered that Fletcher was working with a photographer who was doing a photo shoot of the football team.

That is reportedly where Fletcher made the acquaintance of one of the students.

“It was kind of a chance encounter and she evidently developed a relationship with the boys at a later time,” said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey.

“I have spoken with some of the victims, and you know, these cases are always challenging,” said District Attorney Kirk Andrus.

“I mean, especially for a young person that are, by definition, not prepared for this kind of relationship,” Andrus continued. “Relationship is probably the wrong word, but they’re not prepared for this kind of interaction with an adult.”

The case is still under investigation and authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to call the sheriff’s Major Crimes’ Unit at (530) 841-2900.

Fletcher was released after posting $10,000 bail. She is due back in court to be arraigned on March 22.

