Woman Arrested In Graphic Fantasy Plot Was Framed By Ex-Boyfriend’s Wife, Prosecutors Allege

A California woman has been cleared of all charges after her ex-boyfriend’s wife reportedly set up an elaborate scheme to frame her.

In July, Michelle Hadley was arrested after being accused by 31-year-old Angela Diaz of sending men to her house to engage in “rape fantasies,” according to People.

On Monday, Hadley was exonerated by a judge after the shocking twist was revealed that Diaz set up the entire situation.

Diaz allegedly created Craigslist ads on the Internet while posing as Hadley to create “rape fantasy” ads. She engaged in conversation with interested suitors before eventually reporting to the Anaheim police that men arrived to engage in the activities described in the ads.

In order to add another layer to the sinister plot, Diaz sent threatening emails to herself. She used “violent language” and doctored photos that made her appear as a rape victim.

Tony Rackauckas, the Orange County District Attorney, explained that Diaz even told law enforcement officials that a man attempted to rape her in the garage.

While talking to the police, Diaz accused Hadley of threatening to have her raped or killed, as well as her unborn child. However, the police soon learned that Diaz fabricated the entire story and that she was not actually being pregnant.

The police were able to uncover Diaz’s evil plan by searching through her phone and condo.

Diaz was arrested on Friday in Phoenix, Arizona. She was charged with falsely reporting crimes, false imprisonment, kidnapping, perjury, grand theft, forgery, and other charges.

No word yet as to whether Diaz entered a plea or acquired a lawyer.

Rackauckas said in a statement, “Ms. Hadley is an innocent victim of a diabolical scheme.”

As you might imagine, Hadley was utterly relieved that this disturbing experience has finally come to an end.

“Obviously, this has been a huge nightmare for me, probably the most traumatic experience of my life,” said Hadley, according to the Associated Press. “I’m glad it’s finally over, and I can move on.”

If Diaz is found guilty, she could be facing a maximum sentence of 12 years.

