Care Nurse Forcibly Gives 100-Year-Old Man Lap Dance, Gets Charged With Sexual Harassment

Anyone who lives to be 100-years-old would most likely consider themselves lucky. Having a young woman voluntarily give you a lap dance is probably something else that one would envy. However, when you are a 26-year-old woman giving an unwanted lap dance to anyone under any circumstances, that’s sexual harassment, as one assisted care nurse from Ohio learned the hard way.

Brittany Fultz has been charged with the fourth-degree felony of gross sexual imposition thanks to a video that I’m sure she thought no one would see. In the video, Fultz can be seen giving a lap dance to one of the residents of The Commons of Providence in Sandusky, OH.

In addition to the unwanted sexual harassment, Fultz can be heard saying, “I can show you new things,” and also, “I won’t tell if you won’t. I’m a girl…you know what that means,” while taunting the resident.

The video appears to have been shot by another employee at the facility.

Sandusky Police Detective Anthony Bath said of the video, “It’s disturbing…she is touching him. This was not something he wanted.” Bath added, “He did not want this going on.”

Speaking on behalf of The Commons of Providence, Staci Lehmkuhl clarified, “The employee was placed on administrative leave and has since been terminated.”

Lehmkuhl added, “We are cooperating with local police who are handling the investigation and we will not comment further about the ongoing investigation.”

