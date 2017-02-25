Wiz Khalifa Opens Up After Transgender Sister Dies

On February 20th superstar rapper Wiz Khalifa’s transgender sister Dorien “Lala” Thomaz past away. Wiz had been mostly silent about the loss of his sister this week until today when he took to Twitter to share his feelings.

The loss of my sibling has been the hardest thing Ive had to deal with but wiith your prayers and well wishes my family will get though this — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) February 24, 2017

Coincidentally, Wiz’s son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz celebrated his 4th birthday the next day, on February 21st.

Wiz’s mother Peachie Wimbush, shared the information about funeral arrangements for Dorien in an Instagram post. Quoting the film Steel Magnolias she wrote, “…there was no noise, no tremble, just peace. Oh God(dess), I realized as a woman how lucky I am. I was there when that wonderful creature drifted into my life and I was there when she drifted out. It was the most precious moment of my life.” —M’Lynn Steel Magnolias. I have seen, heard and felt every bit of your love.”

Dorian’s obituary reads, “Dorien “Lala” Thomaz, age 32, passed away peacefully with her Mother by her side on February 20, 2017. Lala was born on October 31, 1984 to Peachie and Laurence. Dear sibling of Cameron Thomaz and half sister Lauren Thomaz; also survived by grandparents, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The same day that Dorian passed away, Peachie shared this photo, signaling that Dorian’s health had worsened to the point of serious concern.

Your prayers are necessary… thank you in advance A post shared by Jus’🍑 (@ogjuspeachie) on Feb 19, 2017 at 9:44pm PST

Our deepest condolences go out to Wiz and his family during this difficult time.

