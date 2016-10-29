Wisin Opens Up About His Infant Daughter’s Sudden Death

Popular Puerto Rican musician Wisin lost his one-month-old daughter last month to Trisomy 13 also know as Patau syndrome. He shared the news of Victoria’s death on social media, but has kept a fairly low profile since then, until now.

According to E! News, Wisin had known throughout the pregnancy that the potential for problems was there.

“I knew since my wife was four months pregnant that there were problems with the baby. I’ll confess that I thought about her having an abortion, and she very bravely told me, ‘No, I’m no one to turn off the switch of life for anybody. That’s when I realized that God was trying to teach me and make me mature. From the negative things that happen to us in life we learn.”

Although the family is struggling through this tragic time, he said he knows there was a larger reason for his daughter’s life and death.

“I’ve received messages from women that were in this situation and thought of having an abortion, but because of what we went through they decided not to and face this situation head on, no matter what happens. I think that was the purpose of it all, aside from the fact that you can’t go against God’s will. We have to face things and not only laugh when things go right, but you also need to learn to laugh when things don’t come out so well. I never imagined having to go through losing a child, but I understand that I have fans and there are so many good people that in one way or another gave me that strength to keep growing and to keep walking, because it’s difficult, you feel that the world is falling on you. But God gave me the strength to face something like this and here we are.”

We are wishing Wisin and his wife the best in this difficult time.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com