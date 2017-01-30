Winona Ryder Experiences Every Emotion While Accepting Stranger Things SAG Award

In a huge upset victory, the cast of Netflix’s Stranger Things was awarded with Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble in a Drama series and to say the cast was excited would be an understatement. David Harbour, who plays Police Chief Hopper, took center stage to deliver an epic speech about tolerance that causes audience members to jump with excitement at the ferocity of his words, all while Winona Ryder stood by his side and had some, well, “interesting” reactions.

This moment, more than many others, it’s tough to tell what was going on inside the acclaimed actress’ head. It appears as though the actress had no idea the direction Harbour would take with his speech, as she was seen perplexed and confused at times, but his passionate words clearly resonated with her, as she multiple times raised her fist in defiance.

In addition to how passionate Harbour felt about the current political climate, the shock of the moment added to the frantic nature of everyone on stage, as they had to compete with the likes of Game of Thrones, Westworld, Downton Abbey, and The Crown.

The science fiction series marked a triumphant return for the actress who had gained notoriety in the early ’90s with films like Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, and Reality Bites. Her fame was set to shoot into the stratosphere when personal issues surfaced, including a split from megastar Johnny Depp and shoplifting charges.

Ryder avoided the spotlight for quite a few years, taking smaller roles in independent films, but her cult following has grown as big as ever thanks to her portrayal of Joyce Byers, a mom whose son mysteriously disappeared in a small town in Indiana. The hit series is currently in the middle of filming their second season, set to be released sometime this year on Netflix.

In addition to Ryder’s performance, the show has received much praise for its fantastic cast of young actors, which will be returning in the upcoming season.

We can feel confident knowing that someone will get in touch with Ryder following tonight’s awards ceremony and her response to her behaviors could be anyone’s guess, but it made a powerful moment all the more entertaining. Just like Johnny Depp said, “Winona 4 Ever.”

