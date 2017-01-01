Will & Grace May Come Back To NBC In 2017

2016 was a year for revivals. A great collection of franchises were rebooted, even if it was just for a short time. One of the series that reunited for a very, very brief moment was the hit sitcom Will & Grace. Though the original reunion was a 10 min video, there are rumors that the series might make a comeback.

At the beginning of October 2016 – right before the first Presidential debate of the year – the cast, director, and writers of Will & Grace got together to create a video stressing the importance of voting in the 2016 election. The video was uploaded to YouTube and managed to get an impressive 6.6 million views.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The popularity of the simple 10 minute video brought up a few questions about whether or not the show would be returning for a revival, even a short one. One former Will & Grace star, Leslie Jordan, says that there is definitely a revival coming to NBC.

“It’s back,” Jordan said. “[NBC] has ordered 10 [episodes]. It’ll be for next season, so they’ll go in in July.”

Up Next” Tarek El Moussa Calls 2016 ‘Biggest Defining Year’ Of His Life

This news is great for fans of the hit show, but NBC has yet to comment on the validity of Jordan’s claims. However, Debra messing, who played Grace in the series, is good friends with NBC boss Bob Greenblatt. She noted that one should “never say never” about a revival.

If the show were to come back, however, it’s unlikely that it would come back to network television. Messing said that given the schedules and lifestyles of the actors involved in the show, it would be more likely that the show would return to a streaming home, or another platform.

“Now there are platforms where you can do six or 10 episodes. I don’t believe we would ever come back to network again,” Messing said. “But for something shorter-lived and maybe having the limitations of being on network TV lifted may give us a fun, fresh opportunity because we could be really, really naughty.”

Do you think Will & Grace should come back?

More: Scrubs: Zach Braff Is Down To Do A Revival | Nickelodeon Exec Says Rugrats Revival Could Still Happen | David Hasselhoff Wants A Fast And Furious Style Knight Rider Revival | Tomb Raider Reboot To Begin Filming In January

[H/T The Hollywood Reporter]