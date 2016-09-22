Wife In Fault In Our Stars Couple Passes Away Days After Husband

Katie Prager, the wife in the couple billed as a real-life Fault in Our Stars couple, has passed away at the age of 26, just days after her husband, Dalton Prager, died.

At the time of her husband’s death, Katie was on hospice in Kentucky, suffering from complications from cystic fibrosis and a lung transplant, WGN-TV reports.

“Early this morning, she gained her wish of being at home, in her bed, surrounded by her mom, dad, brother and her dogs, dying peacefully, away from the hospital, tubes, IVs,” her mother, Debra Donovan, posted on Facebook. “The days to follow will not be easy but I find comfort in knowing that my girl lived, she really lived.”

Dalton also died after a long battle with cystic fibrosis. He was 25-years-old.

The pair married in 2011 after a whirlwind romance that overcame medical challenges.

