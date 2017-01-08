Whoopi Goldberg Goes On Epic Planned Parenthood Tirade Against The View Co-Host

As one of the hosts of The View, Whoopi Goldberg has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind, no matter how strongly her opinions conflict with those of her co-hosts. Whether the discussions are issues of race or reproductive rights, Goldberg makes her stances loud and clear, regardless of tension amongst the hosts. A recent episode demonstrated that passion and tenacity when the discussion turned to proposed plans to defund Planned Parenthood.

The issue came about when talking about how Speaker Paul Ryan announced the Republicans’ intent to federally defund the organization responsible for providing affordable sexual and reproductive health care. Despite the plethora of services the organization provides, the main issue is that some facilities offer abortion services for those in need.

Videos by PopCulture.com

UP NEXT: Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Stunning New Body After Giving Birth

The conflict started when Goldberg questioned how well people actually understand what Planned Parenthood offers its clients.

“Do people still not have their facts straight about who’s going to actually be affected by Planned Parenthood’s removal?” Goldberg questioned. “There is no line item in the federal budget that goes to Planned Parenthood. No tax dollars. Can we just say that again? Because the myth of federal tax dollars for abortions has been discredited, we’ve said it a million times, all those videos you keep seeing have been discredited. The only people who are going to eat it when Planned Parenthood goes away are women who need the services.”

Goldberg’s co-host, Jedediah Bila, clarified that while her personal beliefs are pro-choice, she understood the conservative rationale.

“Religious [people take issue with] donating to an organization they feel condones and supports something that they don’t,” Bila said. “It’s their money. So they’re saying look, you want to have an abortion? That’s your right, that’s your body.”

“Whether you subscribe to people having abortions or not should have nothing to do with what I do or what I need,” Goldberg passionately defended, “If I’m a low-income person and I’ve been raped you don’t have the right to tell me if I should have an abortion.”

Before cutting to a commercial break, Goldberg summarized her position, stating, “My thing about America is that people have to pay their fair share for things they don’t like and things they do like. You may not like abortion — don’t have one.”

Do you think Goldberg’s approach to the debate was unprofessional? Let us know in the comments!

MORE NEWS: Mike Tyson Training Chris Brown To Fight Soulja Boy / Angelina Jolie Has Made A New Accusation Against Brad Pitt

[H/T TooFab]