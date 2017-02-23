What Was Kim Kardashian Thinking When Picking Out This Outfit?

Kim Kardashian stepped out Wednesday to celebrate her late father’s birthday.

The 36-year-old reality star, who spent the morning tweeting a tribute to Robert Kardashian Sr., was photographed arriving for lunch at a restaurant in the Woodland hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Kim at JOEY’s in Woodland Hills, CA today pic.twitter.com/moh9niuzBB — Kim Kardashian West (@KKWUpdates1) February 23, 2017

Kim was sporting a skimpy corset-style tank top with lace detailing, baggy gray sweat pants and heeled boots. The wife of Kanye West walked along with a puffer jacket draped off her shoulders to cover her famously ample derriere.

She completed her look with tortoiseshell-framed sunglasses and a tan purse and wore her hair sleeked down and tied back from her face. Her one accessory was a gold and diamond pendant necklace paired with a gold chain.

Before heading out for her father’s 73rd birthday, Kim tweeted an old family photo with the caption, “Happy Birthday dad! I love this family photo. I love our family. Thank you for EVERYTHING. I’m so grateful you are my dad!”

Happy Birthday dad! I love this family photo. I love our family. Thank you for EVERYTHING. I’m so grateful you are my dad! pic.twitter.com/0AAyqCu0nM — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 22, 2017

Joining Kim for lunch was her sister Kourtney with daughter Penelope Disick and her mom and manager Kris Jenner.

Cameras for their reality show Keeping up With The Kardashians also tagged along.

Kourtney wore a leather aviator’s jacket and olive green and black pants tucked into black ankle boots.

Penelope, four, was dressed in a martial arts Adidas panda outfit and hugged onto her mom as Kourtney carried her into the restaurant.

Kris, 61, dressed in a black suit for the lunchtime filming.

She paired the tailored jacket and wide-legged pants with comfy black canvas slip-on shoes and carried a large black purse. She accessorized the outfit with sunglasses and a black choker.

