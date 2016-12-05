Westworld: Sylvester And Felix Get Naked For Maeve

Through out the first season of Westworld on HBO, we’ve seen the hosts of the park in the buff over and over again.

Mainly because Ford makes sure everyone knows that the hosts are robots with no feelings whatsoever.

In one of the first scenes with Maeve (Thandie Newton) and her body shop crew Felix and Sylvester, Felix has her covered with a white sheet.

Ford walks by and scolds Felix, who was just being a decent human, and continues to slice the face of another host, brutally proving his point that host’s can’t feel.

However, we know these characters are real…in real life they are acclaimed actors and actresses, who had to sit around naked on the Westworld set for hours at a time in florescent lighting and glass boxes.

As a lovely and hilarious gift to Thandie Newtown (Maeve), Felix (Leonardo Nam) and Sylvester (Ptolemy Slocum) did a little role-reversal.

The boys got naked as a gift for my months of nudity. What a treat! Ha! @ptolemy @Leonardo_Nam https://t.co/jyOPDeUwsf — Thandie Newton (@thandienewton) December 4, 2016

And showrunner Lisa Joy posted the actual video:

Well, at least through all of the horrific and terrifying scenes, they had some fun on the set!

Either way, see you all tonight for the 90-minute finale on HBO!

OH and don’t forget – we get to see Ford’s NEW narrative, too!

Westworld airs Sundays at 9 PM on HBO.

