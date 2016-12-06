Westworld: J.J. Abrams Promises Insane Season 1 Finale

Westworld is quickly becoming HBO’s next big hit original series, and the season 1 finale is generating the sort of significant buzz that’s helping to attract (latecomer) viewers to the show. For those who have been watching along all season, the Westworld finale has a lot riding on it, as there are significant questions that need to be answered.

As the Westworld finale is now just a day or so away (at the time of writing this), there is one significant figure that is claiming it will truly deliver for fans. And that person is none other than Star Wars: The Force Awakens director and Westworld executive producer, J.J. Abrams.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As you can see in the video above, Abrams has high praise for Westworld and its showrunners, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, promising they will deliver an “insane” season finale directed by Nolan.

Cynical viewers may see an EP praising his show’s finale and think, “of COURSE he would say that!” However, Westworld has delivered some pretty insane twists and turns over the course of its season, so there’s little reason to doubt that the finale will do the same.

MORE WESTWORLD: 90-Minute Finale Will Have Answers / Arnold’s Identity Revealed / Arnold’s Killer Revealed / How The Man In Black Is Connected To Westworld / Who Is Arnold / The Man In Black’s Backstory Revealed / What Planet Is Westworld On / Logos May Reveal Two Seperate Timelines

Westworld airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

[Embed id=56603]Westworld[/Embed]