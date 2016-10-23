Watch: Tom Cruise Discusses A Possible Top Gun Sequel

Top Gun fans rejoice – or at least prepare to rejoice soon! It looks like Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer are “discussing” a Top Gun sequel, according to Us Weekly. Cruise recently spoke to Graham Norton about the possible sequel.

Cruise was on Norton’s show promoting his latest film, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, when Norton asked about the rumors surrounding a Top Gun sequel. Norton even showed the actor a tweet from Bruckheimer himself that suggested a sequel.

Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend @TomCruise and discuss a little Top Gun 2. pic.twitter.com/vA2xK7S7JS — JERRY BRUCKHEIMER (@BRUCKHEIMERJB) January 26, 2016

To Norton’s question about whether or not the sequel was happening, Cruise simply responded with a simple and stoic, “No.”

“Yes, we’re discussing it,” Cruise eventually admitted, after Norton begged a little. “We’re discussing it. We’re trying to figure it out.”

So, that means that there could be a sequel to the 1986 action flick!

However, if you can’t wait to see Tom Cruise in an adrenaline pumping action film, then the latest addition to the Jack Reacher series might just suffice. According to Cruise, who still insists on doing his own stunts, he had to learn how to hold his breath for up to six minutes for the film.

“From the time you get rid of the regulators, get rid of the bubbles, get on the side, and you want to do it in one shot – they’re very very long shots – I’d have to hold [my breath] safely, consistently, up to four minutes for each take,” Cruise explained.

That is an insane amount of time to hold your breath! Hopefully, Cruise and Bruckheimer won’t have fans holding their breath for that long waiting for the next Top Gun film.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com