Watch: Bruno Mars Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To Prince At The 2017 Grammy Awards

James Corden takes us back to Minneapolis 1985 where the sky is purple, glam meets fun and leather meets lace. The host introduced the band The Time to begin an unforgettable tribute to the late Prince. The legendary singer died on April 21, 2016.

The Time was a group formed by Prince and was his rival band in the film Purple Rain. The band performed two of their biggest songs, “Jungle Love” and “The Bird.” Lead singer Morris Day didn’t let the opportunity slide to show off his killer dance moves.

After a quick stage change, Bruno Mars and his group began performing “Let’s Go Crazy.” They were dressed from head to toe in Prince inspired outfits. Bruno finished the song with an unreal guitar solo that would make Prince proud.

