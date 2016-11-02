Watch The Exact Moment An E-Cig Explodes In A Man’s Pocket

Vaping is a trend that’s swept through the nation, and even around the world. It’s touted as a healthy alternative to smoking, and while some researchers claim there’s still an inherent danger to inhaling the vapor, few could have expected a mod would literally detonate inside their pocket.

But for one vaper, that’s exactly what happened. After putting his mod back into his pocket, the electronic cigarette burst into fiery inferno, launching sparks in every direction. The vaper scrambles to take the device out of his pocket and bystanders helped to extinguish his flaming pants.

If this doesn’t change your mind about the dangers of vaping, nothing will.

