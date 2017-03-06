Watch: New Video Turns Sons Of Anarchy Into Hilarious Romantic Comedy

There were definitely some laughs to be had on Sons Of Anarchy, but the FX biker-drama couldn’t have been further from a comedy. The long-running series, from creator Kurt Sutter, followed a troubled group of outlaws in a motorcycle club.

Throughout seven seasons, SOA told an incredibly tragic story, and had fans tearing up at least once every season.

To help cheer everybody up, Bridgehead Productions turned the violent series into a trailer for a romantic comedy – and it’s as funny as you’d expect. Just a heads up though, the video is definitely not safe for work.

Now that Sons Of Anarchy is over, and the dust has settled, Kurt Sutter is setting his sights on the show’s first spin-off series – Mayans MC.

The Mayans MC pilot is set to film this March in Los Angeles. Sons Of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter is directing the episode, with a script written by showrunner Elgin James. If picked up to series, the show will likely air on FX this fall. The cast for the series includes JD Pardo, Antonio Jaramillo, Clayton Cardenas, John Ortiz, Richard Cabral, and Edward James Olmos.

Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.