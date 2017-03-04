Watch: Rosie O’Donnell’s Daughter Chelsea Speaks out About Her Secret Marriage

Rosie O’Donnell‘s daughter Chelsea is breaking her silence.

In 2015, Chelsea ran away from home at the age of 17 before she was found a week later, safe and sound. She said she was kicked out of the former View host’s house and denying that she’s mentally ill.

The 19-year-old is now speaking out after she secretly tied the knot to her 31-year-old plumber husband. The two met a Dunkin Donuts and got married three months later. How did O’Donnell take it?

Not well.

“She was upset that we got married without telling her, which I totally understand,” Chelsea’s husband, Nicholas Alliegro, told Inside Edition.

“I think she was shocked,” Chelsea added.

Although Chelsea and O’Donnell reconciled last summer, they aren’t speaking now.

“The last time we got into an argument, we ended up screaming at each other and I left the room,” Chelsea said. “Growing up, I never really got along with her and then once she kicked me out, I was kind of done.”

“I would just want her to know that we’re doing really great and we’re happy,” she said, before adding that she’d like to make peace with her mother “someday.”

