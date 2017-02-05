Watch: Luke Bryan Performs National Anthem at Super Bowl LI

Luke Bryan is used to playing massive sold-out shows, but we’re guessing he felt the pressure before this performance.

The country star performed a knock-out rendition of the National Anthem before Super Bowl 51, proving there’s no stage too big for this superstar.

When he was asked to do the show, Bryan says he didn’t hesitate at all.

“I said, ‘Hell yes, I’ll do it!’” he told PEOPLE.

It’s a good thing he did, too. He handled it like a pro.

“Is the anthem challenging? Yes. Is it nerve-wracking? Yes. But I moved to Nashville to follow my dreams and singing the national anthem on that stage doesn’t get any bigger.”

Now that his performance is done he can sit back and root on his team. He wasn’t shy about his allegiance to the Falcons.

“I have to lean toward my Georgia roots,” the Leesburg native said. “I’m a huge Atlanta Falcons fan and it would be amazing if my Falcons make it.”

Next up, we’re looking forward to Lady Gaga’s halftime show.

