Watch: Fuller House Season 2 Trailer Is Here

Netflix has released the trailer for the second season of Fuller House!

The popular reboot returns December 9 for a season of new Holiday-inspired episodes.

Fans should get excited– it looks like this season will certainly deliver. The trailer promises plenty of drama in D.J. Tanner’s (Candace Cameron Bure) love life, plenty of cameos from the OG Full House cast, and a whole lot of holiday partying. It even teases a potential Gibbler-Tanner romance!

As if that wasn’t enough, New Kids on the Block makes a special appearance.

Will you be binge watching the new season?

This article first appeared on Womanista.com