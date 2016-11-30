Watch: Dolly Parton Sings ‘Jolene’ With Miley Cyrus and the Pentatonix

Miley Cyrus’ godmother made an appearance on The Voice Tuesday night and she didn’t just sit in the audience. That might have something to do with the fact that the coach’s godmother is none other than Dolly Parton.

The Queen of Country brought along a few friends as well, the a cappella group, Pentatonix.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Together, they all performed an incredible rendition of Parton’s song “Jolene.”

While the living legend was happy to share the spotlight, it’s safe to say she ended up stealing it anyway. Check out the stunning performance then be prepared to play this version of the song on repeat for at least the next week.

This story first appeared at Womanista.