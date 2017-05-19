Watch: Candace Cameron Bure Reveals How She Really Feels About Leaving ‘The View’

Candace Cameron Bure is resting a little easier now that she’s left the ABC hit talk show, The View.

According to E! News, the Fuller House star left the show in December after serving as a co-host for less than two seasons. Bure revealed at the time that her acting commitments, in addition to having to travel back and forth from California, where she lives with her husband and three children, were her reasons for leaving.

“I have to say I’m much more rested, I feel a little bit more sane, I feel like myself just because I was traveling coast to coast every single week for over a year and a half and it really took a toll on me, just wore me out,” Bure said.

“So I got a lot of rest over the holidays and it was so nice to be home and be with my kids and be with my family and just not worry about work for a little while,” she continued.

“It just gave me the energy and boost that I needed to now go back into it and I’m going full throttle again ’cause I can’t ever seem to sit down in one place for too long,” Bure said.

She does continue to travel for work, but not as often. “I do miss the city and of course I love everyone at The View,” she said.

Bure was among a small faction of The View co-hosts who had provided a conservative voice on the show’s panel, often getting into heated political discussions with left-leaning hosts like Raven-Symoné and Joy Behar.

Bure continues to act, in both Fuller House and TV movies for the Hallmark Channel.

