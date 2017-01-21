Watch Alec Baldwin Unleash An Aggressive ‘Dirty Dossier’ Joke About Donald Trump

At a protest in New York on Thursday, Alec Baldwin brought out his Donald Trump impression and things got seriously out of hand.

The actor made jokes referencing the “dirty dossier,” which was a collection of unverified documents that made claims that Donald Trump hired prostitutes to perform a “golden shower” at the Ritz-Carlton in Moscow.

“I just have to say, I’ve been standing out here in the freezing cold for a long time,” Baldwin said impersonating Donald Trump. “I have to go to the bathroom – I have to pee.”

“But I’m holding it in, holding it in. I’m not going to pee. I’m going to a function at the Russian consulate tonight; I’m going to hold it in until I get there. And then when I get to the Russian consulate, I’m going to have a really, really long pee. Like the biggest pee I’ve ever had in my lifetime.”

Baldwin then transitioned out of his Trump impression to rev up the crowd. He said, “Are we going to have 100 days of resistance?”

The 30 Rock star then proceeded to bash the President-elect for his Cabinet picks calling them a “disgrace,” according to Daily Mail.

“Donald Trump and Steve Bannon and Mike Pence and all these people that are a part of Trump’s administration think you’re going to lay down,” he said. “The one thing they don’t realize is New Yorkers never lay down.”

“Our children are never too young to know what’s going on and to teach them what a real American is,” Baldwin said. “And real Americans want full transparency of their government. These people are a disgrace…but there is hope.”

Baldwin was joined by several other high-profile celebrities such as Robert De Niro, Mark Ruffalo, Sally Field, and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

