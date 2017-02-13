Watch: Adele Pays Emotional Tribute To George Michael During 2017 Grammy Awards

Pop icon George Michael passed away suddenly in December 2016 at the age of 53, and fans around the world mourned his loss. The singer was remembered at the 2017 Grammy Awards Sunday night, with Adele performing a moving tribute to the late singer that became all the more emotional when she had issues during the beginning of her song and started the performance again.

The tribute was introduced by host James Corden, who had previously worked with Michael on the very first episode of his now-infamous “Carpool Karaoke” segments.

Adele then took the stage to perform a new arrangement of Michael’s song “Fastlove,” singing as footage of Michael played behind her on a screen. Dressed in a black gown, the star began to deliver a powerful performance, her voice full of emotion as she paid tribute to one of pop music’s greatest with just a piano and string orchestra behind her.

In the middle of the song, however, she swore and stopped the performance, telling the audience she wanted to start again as she couldn’t mess the song up for Michael. The audience quickly gave the songstress a round of applause, urging her on as she prepared to start the song over. Adele began again, this time getting through the song with emotion clearly written on her face.

The singer was visibly moved at the end of her performance, with the audience giving her a standing ovation and all of their love. Soon after Adele finished, Chrissy Teigen, who was in the audience, tweeted a message of support to the singer, calling her performance “incredible.”

